Apple testing 4 smart glasses designs to outshine Meta Ray-Bans

Apple is said to be testing at least four different styles of frames for its upcoming smart glasses project. The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who revealed in his latest Power On newsletter that the tech giant is hoping to leverage its superior design taste to outshine competitors like Ray-Ban Meta Glasses.

Design details Regular wearables with built-in cameras The upcoming Apple Glasses will not be augmented reality (AR) devices, but regular wearables with built-in cameras, microphones, and sensors. They will be able to show phone notifications, take personal photos/videos, play music, and interact with AI features like improved Siri and visual intelligence capabilities. The glasses will connect with an iPhone for most of their functionalities.

Design variations Different designs and color options being tested The four designs for the Apple glasses currently being tested are a large rectangular frame like Ray-Ban Wayfarers, a slimmer rectangular design like the one worn by Apple's CEO Tim Cook, larger oval or circular frames, and a smaller more refined oval or circular option. The company is also considering different color options such as black, ocean blue, and light brown.

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Design uniqueness What will set Apple's glasses apart? The front cameras of the glasses will be arranged in an oval pattern with indicator lights, setting Apple's product apart from competitors. Instead of a common material like plastic, Apple plans to use acetate, a durable and luxurious material, for the main body of the glasses. This is part of Apple's strategy to create a design that is instantly recognizable, just like AirPods and Apple Watch.

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