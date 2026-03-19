Apple quietly blocks updates for AI 'vibe coding' apps
What's the story
Apple has quietly halted the release of App Store updates for AI "vibe coding" apps, including Replit and Vibecode, according to The Information. The move comes as a response to certain features in these tools that allegedly violate long-standing App Store rules. These rules prohibit apps from running code that modifies their own or other apps' functionality. The company claims this isn't an attack on vibe coding apps specifically, but rather a broader enforcement of its policies.
Policy enforcement
Apple was close to approving updates for Replit, Vibecode
Apple's concerns stem from the fact that some vibe coding apps allow users to create software for Apple devices. This may have contributed to a spike in new App Store submissions and, in some cases, longer approval times, according to developers. The company believes these features violate its policies against running code that alters app functionality. However, developers familiar with the situation say Apple was close to approving updates for Replit and Vibecode after they agreed to modify their apps.
Developer guidelines
What are the app review guidelines?
Apple has reiterated that its App Review Guidelines are meant to foster innovation while ensuring user safety. The company pointed out specific clauses in its guidelines that prohibit apps from executing code that modifies their own or other apps' features. This includes downloading, installing, or running code that adds or alters app features/functionality. However, educational apps meant for teaching students how to develop/test executable code may download such code under certain conditions.
Compliance process
Apple usually explains guideline violations to developers
When Apple finds an app violating its App Store rules, it usually explains the violation to the developer and tries to work with them to bring their app into compliance. In the case of Replit and Vibecode, Apple has been in constant contact with the developers about guideline violations. The company expects approval if it modifies its app to launch generated apps in an external browser instead of an in-app web view.