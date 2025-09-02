Next Article
Apple introduces AI chatbot to train staff on iPhones
Apple just rolled out Asa, a new AI chatbot built to help its retail employees get smarter about products like iPhones.
It's part of the SEED app and lets staff ask detailed questions, making learning more interactive than old-school training materials.
Right now, Asa is being tested inside Apple stores—no public launch yet.
Asa's debut comes ahead of the iPhone 17 launch
Asa arrives as Apple prepares for the upcoming iPhone 17 launch, aiming to better prep store teams for the big launch.
This move follows Apple's earlier experiments with support chatbots and shows they're taking a careful approach to using AI—keeping it internal for now but highlighting a deliberate approach in how employees help customers.