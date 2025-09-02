Next Article
Gmail on Android gets Material You (M3) redesign
Gmail on Android just got a big visual refresh, thanks to Google rolling out its latest Material You (M3 Expressive) redesign.
Now, each email sits in its own rounded container with extra spacing, which may make your inbox feel cleaner and easier to scan at a glance.
Update is part of Google's ongoing push
You'll notice unified borders on the sides, updated search and navigation bars that match other Google apps like Drive, plus fun touches like bubbly swipe animations and prominent Reply/Forward buttons.
If you're wondering—no changes yet to the Compose screen or homescreen widgets.
This update is part of Google's ongoing push to give various Google apps a more modern vibe, so expect more tweaks down the line.