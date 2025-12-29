With 6.5M units sold, this iPhone is India's best-selling smartphone

In a remarkable feat, Apple 's iPhone 16 has emerged as the best-selling smartphone in India. The premium device has outperformed budget-friendly Android rivals, marking a major shift in consumer behavior toward premium devices. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple sold about 6.5 million units of the iPhone 16 in the first 11 months of 2025. This is way ahead of Vivo's Y29 5G which sold some 4.7 million units during the same period.

Market shift Apple's iPhone 15 also ranks among top-selling smartphones The data also showed that Apple's iPhone 15 made it to the top five best-selling smartphones this year. The device, which starts at around ₹47,000, is priced significantly higher than Vivo's popular budget model priced at around ₹14,000. Tarun Pathak from Counterpoint Research said this trend indicates a clear shift in buyer behavior toward premium devices due to easy financing options.

Strategic expansion Apple's growth defies stagnant smartphone market Apple's sales growth comes as the Indian smartphone market is expected to remain stagnant or grow in low single digits for the fourth consecutive year. Despite this, Apple has been able to capture a significant share of the market with its premium devices. The company has also expanded its retail presence in India by opening three new stores in Bengaluru, Pune, and Noida this year.