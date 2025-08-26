iPhone 17 Pro will wirelessly charge your AirPods, Apple Watch

Apple 's highly-anticipated iPhone 17 Pro models will come with a reverse wireless charging feature, according to leaker Fixed Focus Digital. The feature would allow the new high-end smartphones to charge other Apple devices. However, it remains unclear if this capability will be available out of the box when the devices launch next month.

Feature history Reverse wireless charging on iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max The reverse wireless charging feature has been a long-standing rumor for iPhones. In February, another leaker, Instant Digital, claimed that Apple was testing 7.5W reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The feature could potentially be used to charge other Apple accessories such as AirPods or an Apple Watch.

Past innovations Apple introduced reverse wireless charging in 2021 Apple first introduced reverse wireless charging capabilities in 2021 with the launch of the MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 and later models. The pack could draw power from an iPhone connected via Lightning cable, marking the first instance of an iPhone powering an accessory device. However, while wireless reverse charging has not been implemented since the discontinuation of the MagSafe Battery Pack in September 2023, reverse charging via USB-C is still available in iPhone 15 and later models.

Current capabilities iPhone 15 and later models can charge Apple Watch, AirPods The iPhone 15 and later models do offer some reverse charging capabilities. They can charge smaller devices like Apple Watch and AirPods that support Power Delivery at up to 4.5W via the USB-C port. However, the wireless reverse charging feature for Apple devices has not been implemented since the discontinuation of the MagSafe Battery Pack.