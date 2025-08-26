India's 1st phytosaur fossil found in Rajasthan
Researchers from Jai Narayan Vyas University have uncovered India's first well-preserved phytosaur fossil near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
This ancient reptile—about 1.5 to 2 meters long—lived around 200 million years ago, offering a rare peek into the region's prehistoric past.
What are phytosaurs?
Think of a crocodile with its nostrils by its eyes—that's basically a phytosaur.
These river-dwelling hunters survived one of Earth's biggest extinction events and mainly ate fish.
The team even found a fossilized egg alongside the skeleton, offering rare insights into the species' nesting and reproductive behavior.
Potential for geo-tourism
The fossil was found in the Lathi Formation, an area already famous for dinosaur eggs and ancient aquatic life.
As geologist Narayan Das Inakhiya points out, it's a rich site for anyone curious about Jurassic biodiversity.
Plus, experts suggest that discoveries like this could help develop Rajasthan as a hub for geo-tourism.