India's 1st phytosaur fossil found in Rajasthan

Think of a crocodile with its nostrils by its eyes—that's basically a phytosaur. These river-dwelling hunters survived one of Earth's biggest extinction events and mainly ate fish. The team even found a fossilized egg alongside the skeleton, offering rare insights into the species' nesting and reproductive behavior.

Potential for geo-tourism

The fossil was found in the Lathi Formation, an area already famous for dinosaur eggs and ancient aquatic life.

As geologist Narayan Das Inakhiya points out, it's a rich site for anyone curious about Jurassic biodiversity.

Plus, experts suggest that discoveries like this could help develop Rajasthan as a hub for geo-tourism.