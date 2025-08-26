Man with brain implant plays chess, video games hands-free
A man from the US, paralyzed since a 2016 swimming accident, is now playing chess and even Mario Kart using just his thoughts—thanks to a Neuralink brain chip implanted in January 2024.
The device reads his brain signals and turns them into digital commands, letting him use computers and play games hands-free.
Noland Arbaugh calls it "life-changing," saying, "I feel like I have potential again," and "The implant has changed everything."
Since getting the implant, Noland has started taking neuroscience classes at a community college in Arizona and is exploring new business ideas.
He's also part of ongoing Neuralink trials aiming to help more people with paralysis or ALS regain independence through advanced brain interfaces.
Eight more participants have joined the trials since his surgery.