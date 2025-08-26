Man with brain implant plays chess, video games hands-free Technology Aug 26, 2025

A man from the US, paralyzed since a 2016 swimming accident, is now playing chess and even Mario Kart using just his thoughts—thanks to a Neuralink brain chip implanted in January 2024.

The device reads his brain signals and turns them into digital commands, letting him use computers and play games hands-free.

Noland Arbaugh calls it "life-changing," saying, "I feel like I have potential again," and "The implant has changed everything."