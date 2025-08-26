No, India Post isn't removing iconic red letter boxes

India Post addressed the buzz online, clarifying that the viral message about the removal of red letter boxes from 1st September 2025 is false and that red letter boxes will not be removed. The real story? That date is just about merging Registered Post with Speed Post services—no connection to removing any letter boxes.

Letterboxes still in use, new tech coming soon

Even though numbers have dropped from 485,000 in 2016-17 to around 367,000 in 2024-25, these letterboxes are still cleared daily and used for official mail and festival greetings.

India Post even uses a QR-code system called 'Nanyatha' to track collections nationwide.

Plus, new app features are coming soon so you can find a box or generate posting requests digitally—a cool blend of tradition and tech for today's world.