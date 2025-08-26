No, India Post isn't removing iconic red letter boxes
A viral post claimed India Post would remove its iconic red letter boxes starting September 1, 2025, sparking nostalgia and concern on social media.
The viral posts showed just how much these bright boxes still mean to people.
But relax—India Post has officially debunked the rumor: the red letter boxes are here to stay.
Viral post debunked by India Post
India Post addressed the buzz online, clarifying that the viral message about the removal of red letter boxes from 1st September 2025 is false and that red letter boxes will not be removed.
The real story? That date is just about merging Registered Post with Speed Post services—no connection to removing any letter boxes.
Letterboxes still in use, new tech coming soon
Even though numbers have dropped from 485,000 in 2016-17 to around 367,000 in 2024-25, these letterboxes are still cleared daily and used for official mail and festival greetings.
India Post even uses a QR-code system called 'Nanyatha' to track collections nationwide.
Plus, new app features are coming soon so you can find a box or generate posting requests digitally—a cool blend of tradition and tech for today's world.