NewsBytesExplainer: ISRO's 1st-ever air drop test for Gaganyaan mission

The team used a sequence of parachutes to slow down the capsule, simulating the final descent phase. This included everything from drogue to main canopies, all timed automatically. It's a crucial safety step so astronauts can land gently and safely.

What's next for India's human spaceflight mission?

IADT-1 is a big deal on the road to sending Indians into space. Next up are escape system tests and an uncrewed flight with robot Vyommitra.

The mission brings together ISRO, the military, and other agencies to make human spaceflight happen for India.