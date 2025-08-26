Tecno Spark to launch as world's slimmest curved 5G phone Technology Aug 26, 2025

Tecno is preparing to launch the Tecno Spark, calling it the world's slimmest curved 5G smartphone.

First shown off at Mobile World Congress 2025, it measures just 5.75mm thick—making it over a third slimmer than Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra and almost 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16.

With an expected price of around ₹80,000, it's stepping up to compete directly with Apple and Samsung's top models.