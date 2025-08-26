Tecno Spark to launch as world's slimmest curved 5G phone
Tecno is preparing to launch the Tecno Spark, calling it the world's slimmest curved 5G smartphone.
First shown off at Mobile World Congress 2025, it measures just 5.75mm thick—making it over a third slimmer than Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra and almost 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16.
With an expected price of around ₹80,000, it's stepping up to compete directly with Apple and Samsung's top models.
Phone packs a solid battery and promotion display
Even with its ultra-slim build, the Spark packs a solid 5,200mAh battery, which may provide all-day use.
You get a roomy 6.6-inch display with barely-there bezels and smooth ProMotion tech for easy scrolling.
There's also a dedicated Camera Control button—a nod to current premium phone trends.
With this launch, Tecno is clearly aiming to shake up the flagship scene by mixing bold design with practical features.