AI's impact on entry-level jobs: Study
A new Stanford study found that artificial intelligence is making it tougher to land entry-level jobs in the US, especially in areas like software development, customer service, accounting, and admin support.
Over the past three years, employment in fields determined to be the most exposed to AI — such as accountants, developers, and administrative assistants — has dropped by 13%.
Nursing aides remain unaffected
Interestingly, jobs for experienced employees and nursing aides haven't seen much impact from AI, including tools like ChatGPT (which launched back in late 2022).
The study highlights that while tech keeps changing how we work, some roles—especially those needing hands-on care or experience—are still holding strong.