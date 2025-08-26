OnePlus Nord Buds 3R launched in India: Check price, features
OnePlus just dropped its new Nord Buds 3R true wireless earbuds in India. They're priced at ₹1,799, but you can snag them for a launch deal of ₹1,599 starting September 8, 2025, with further discount details to be announced.
Available in Aura Blue and Ash Black, you'll find them on the OnePlus website and major retail stores.
Buds offer IP55 rating, low-latency gaming mode
These buds pack 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers for punchy bass and crisp sound.
With an IP55 rating, they can handle dust and sweat—perfect for workouts or rainy days.
The battery lasts up to a whopping 54 hours with the case, plus dual mics bring AI noise cancelation for clearer calls.
Why you should consider these earbuds
For under ₹2,000, the Nord Buds 3R offer strong battery life and handy features like low-latency gaming mode and quick pairing with Google Fast Pair.
While they skip active noise cancelation (unlike pricier models), if you want solid basics without breaking the bank, these are worth a look.