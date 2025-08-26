OnePlus Nord Buds 3R launched in India: Check price, features Technology Aug 26, 2025

OnePlus just dropped its new Nord Buds 3R true wireless earbuds in India. They're priced at ₹1,799, but you can snag them for a launch deal of ₹1,599 starting September 8, 2025, with further discount details to be announced.

Available in Aura Blue and Ash Black, you'll find them on the OnePlus website and major retail stores.