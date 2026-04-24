Apple is building 6 new product categories: Here's the list

Apple is said to be working on six new product categories, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The development comes as the tech giant gears up for a leadership transition with CEO Tim Cook 's departure later this year. The new products are in addition to Apple's regular updates of existing devices like iPhones and iPads.

Recent launches Apple Vision Pro was last major new product category Apple's last major entry into a new product category was the launch of the Apple Vision Pro in 2024. However, the spatial computer has not been widely embraced by consumers. Despite this setback, Apple remains committed to exploring new markets with innovative products. The company is said to be working on AirPods with Apple Intelligence, an AI pendant, a security camera, a smart display, smart glasses and a tabletop robot.

AI integration Upgraded Siri and HomePod-like device in the works Apple's rumored AI-powered smart glasses and pendant have been in the news for some time. The company is also said to be working on an upgraded version of Siri for AirPods. There are also plans for a HomePod-like device with an integrated smart display, which is expected to launch in fall 2026.

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