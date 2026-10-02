Apple is making a security camera that won't record video
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a new smart home security camera, but with a twist. The device will not capture video footage like traditional cameras. Instead, it will provide users with text-based event descriptions. The information comes from Mark Gurman in the first episode of the Power On podcast.
Innovative design
Camera part of new Apple smart home ecosystem
Gurman described the new camera as part of "a new Apple smart home ecosystem," which also includes a rumored smart home hub expected to launch on October 13.
He said, "They're also building home security products, both first-party and third-party home security products."
The camera is said to be small and cylindrical in shape, resembling a metal chapstick.
Tech details
Device to use AI image sensor for environmental analysis
The Apple smart home camera could use an embedded AI image sensor for environmental analysis.
This tech is similar to what the company is said to be using for a pair of AirPods with cameras that leaked earlier this year.
The device will have facial recognition capabilities, but as Gurman noted, "You're not getting anything but text descriptions."