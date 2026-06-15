The updates will likely be released by September

Apple may bring 3 more features to iOS 27

By Akash Pandey 11:35 am Jun 15, 202611:35 am

What's the story

Despite unveiling a host of new software features at WWDC 2026, Apple is said to be working on three more additions for iOS 27. The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who claims these updates are still in development and will likely be released by September this year. One of the most anticipated features is a simplified version of the exclusive watch face for Apple Watch Ultra.