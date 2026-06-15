Apple may bring 3 more features to iOS 27
What's the story
Despite unveiling a host of new software features at WWDC 2026, Apple is said to be working on three more additions for iOS 27. The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who claims these updates are still in development and will likely be released by September this year. One of the most anticipated features is a simplified version of the exclusive watch face for Apple Watch Ultra.
Design details
Simplified Modular Ultra watch face
The rumored simplified watch face for the Apple Watch Ultra is said to retain the large clock design of Modular Ultra, but without a second row of complications. While it wasn't revealed at WWDC 2026, the new watch face could make its debut alongside new Apple Watch models in September.
Siri integration
Siri support for 3rd-party AI chatbots
Another major addition in iOS 27 could be expanded Siri support for third-party AI chatbots. The feature would let services like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude integrate with Siri. Apple is said to be working on a new Extensions API for this purpose, allowing direct integration without individual partnership agreements. The company has already talked with OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google about supporting the framework.
User control
Fully customizable camera app
Apple is also said to be developing a fully customizable camera app for iOS 27. The feature would let users customize the placement of controls according to their preference. While it wasn't included in the first developer beta of iOS 27, reports indicate that it could be released later this year, possibly with the launch of iPhone 18 Pro.