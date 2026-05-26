iPhone 18 Pro may never lose signal
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a major upgrade for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The company plans to improve satellite connectivity capabilities, making it more reliable in everyday scenarios. This would allow users to stay connected even in areas with weak signals, without having to rely solely on traditional mobile towers or emergency-only systems.
Enhanced usability
Automatic switching between networks
When Apple first introduced satellite communication with the iPhone 14 series, it was mainly for emergency SOS services and basic messaging in remote areas without cellular coverage. However, this process was a bit restrictive as users had to manually align their phones to establish a satellite connection. Now, reports suggest that the next-gen iPhones could automatically switch between terrestrial mobile networks and satellites based on signal quality.
Technological advancement
Apple's C2 modem to bridge the gap
The shift toward more seamless satellite connectivity is said to be driven by Apple's upcoming C2 modem. This new technology will support "5G NR-NTN" technology, bridging the gap between traditional mobile infrastructure and non-terrestrial networks like satellites. The change could mean fewer complete dropouts during calls, messaging or data usage in rural areas, mountains, highways or regions with inconsistent tower coverage.
Emergency use
Improved reception in challenging conditions
The improved satellite connectivity could also come in handy during severe weather disruptions, natural disasters or temporary network outages when cellular infrastructure becomes unreliable. Apple is said to be working on making this feature more seamless and automatic, reducing the need for users to consciously position their devices to maintain a link. The company is also improving reception even when the phone remains inside a pocket, bag or vehicle where satellite signals can often weaken.
Hardware enhancements
Hardware upgrades in iPhone 18 Pro series
Apart from the connectivity upgrades, the iPhone 18 Pro series is also expected to get a bunch of hardware improvements. Rumors suggest camera enhancements, new color variants, and Apple's next-gen A20 Pro chipset, which is said to be built on a 2nm manufacturing process for improved performance and efficiency. The company is expected to unveil these models at its annual autumn launch event later this year.