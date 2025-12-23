Why Apple may delay iPhone 18 launch to early 2027

Despite the delay for the standard model, Apple is still on track to launch its iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026. These high-end devices will be joined by Apple's first-ever foldable smartphone. However, trial production for the standard iPhone 18 won't begin until after China's Lunar New Year celebrations, which typically end in late February.

Design details

iPhone 18's design and features

The iPhone 18 is said to have a more uniform design than its predecessor, with less contrast between the glass part and the rest of the back. As per reports, three color options—coffee, purple and burgundy—are under consideration, with only one likely to be finalised. There are also rumors of a partially transparent glass design but that remains speculative at this point. The device will be powered by A20 chipset, which could be built on a more advanced 2nm process.