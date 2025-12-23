Why Apple may delay iPhone 18 launch to early 2027
What's the story
Apple is likely to delay the launch of its next-generation smartphone, the iPhone 18. The tech giant had initially planned to unveil the standard model in September 2026. However, recent reports suggest that this event could be pushed back to early 2027. The speculation comes from Chinese factories and industry insiders such as Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo.
Launch timeline
18 Pro models and foldable iPhone to launch in 2026
Despite the delay for the standard model, Apple is still on track to launch its iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026. These high-end devices will be joined by Apple's first-ever foldable smartphone. However, trial production for the standard iPhone 18 won't begin until after China's Lunar New Year celebrations, which typically end in late February.
Design details
iPhone 18's design and features
The iPhone 18 is said to have a more uniform design than its predecessor, with less contrast between the glass part and the rest of the back. As per reports, three color options—coffee, purple and burgundy—are under consideration, with only one likely to be finalised. There are also rumors of a partially transparent glass design but that remains speculative at this point. The device will be powered by A20 chipset, which could be built on a more advanced 2nm process.