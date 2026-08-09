iPhone 17 may get costlier from tomorrow
What's the story
Apple could be planning to increase the price of its iPhone 17 models from August 10, a new leak has suggested. The rumor comes from Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, who said there are whispers of an impending price hike. However, the leaker has not provided a clear source for this information and seems skeptical about whether it will actually happen.
Market strategy
iPhone 17 rollout in stages
The possible price increase comes as Apple is gearing up to launch its next major iPhone models next month.
However, unlike previous years, the 2026 lineup is said to be rolling out in stages.
This could mean that the iPhone 17 will be available for a longer period than a typical previous-generation iPhone.
Cost factors
Apple previously raised hardware prices
In June, Apple raised prices across much of its hardware portfolio, including Macs and iPads, by up to ₹1 lakh.
The iPhone was one of the major products that escaped this round of increases.
Rising memory and storage costs have been cited as one of the factors behind the increased pricing pressure in the tech industry.
Now, Apple may be considering whether these higher costs should also be passed on to iPhone customers.
Market positioning
iPhone 17 could fill gap until iPhone 18 series arrives
The iPhone 17 could play a crucial role in Apple's 2026 strategy.
The company is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September, along with its first foldable iPhone.
However, the regular iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are said to be pushed to spring 2027.
This would leave a big gap in Apple's mainstream iPhone range, which could be filled by the iPhone 17 for budget-conscious customers.
Pricing ambiguity
Will price hike affect all models?
The leak does not specify if Apple's rumored price change would apply to all iPhone 17 models.
This raises questions about the fate of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
Apple may only choose to hike prices for models that will stay in its lineup for a longer period. However, increasing the price of current Pro models could be complicated as their successors are set to launch soon.