Apple may skip high-end M6 chips amid soaring memory costs

Chip details

What to expect from the base M6 chip

The M6 chip will be Apple's first to use a 2nm process (TSMC's N2), a significant upgrade from the 3nm process used in the last few generations. The chip will also feature a redesigned Neural Engine and improved graphics performance for AI workloads. The M6 is likely to offer a memory bandwidth of up to 200GB per second, a significant jump from the M5's 153GB per second. It is expected to debut with a 14-inch MacBook Pro later this year.