Apple may soon launch its first touchscreen MacBook
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for another busy product season, according to reports from 9to5Mac and MacRumors. The tech giant is said to be preparing three new devices for the coming months: a redesigned MacBook Pro, a new Apple TV 4K, and a long-rumored smart home device. The most significant change will likely be seen in the MacBook Pro lineup, which is said to be getting its first major redesign in years.
Design overhaul
Major redesign in the MacBook Pro lineup
The upcoming high-end MacBook, which could be called either the MacBook Pro or a new MacBook Ultra, is said to feature a touchscreen and an OLED display.
The laptop will have a thinner body and a completely new design. It will replace the current mini-LED technology with an OLED panel that can deliver deeper blacks, higher contrast ratios, and better HDR performance in some cases.
Enhanced features
Touch input on MacBook
The new MacBook will reportedly support touch input along with the traditional trackpad or mouse.
Apple has kept touchscreen functionality away from the Mac, even though it offers touch displays on iPhones and iPads.
The company is also said to be working on a thinner design and a reinforced hinge to keep the display steady when users interact with it.
Upcoming devices
New Apple TV with A19 chip
Along with the redesigned MacBook, Apple is also said to be prepping a new Apple TV 4K.
The third-generation model was launched in 2022 and is one of Apple's longest-running products without a hardware update.
The upcoming model is expected to come with a more powerful A19 or A19 Pro chip and AI-powered Siri features.
Smart device
Long-rumored HomePad smart display
The third product in Apple's pipeline is a long-rumored smart display, often referred to as the HomePad.
The device is expected to combine a speaker with a screen and could run on a new operating system borrowing elements from Apple's existing platforms.
Reports suggest it could feature Siri, a camera, widgets, and Apple apps such as Photos, Notes, Music and Calendar. A StandBy-style display mode is also reportedly planned.