Apple may supercharge Siri with Google's Gemini AI
Big changes could be coming to Siri—Apple is reportedly in talks to power it with Google's Gemini AI.
The goal? Make Siri smarter and more helpful, finally catching up with rivals like Alexa and ChatGPT.
If this happens, Gemini would run on Apple's secure Private Cloud Compute system, so your privacy stays protected.
Apple is exploring partnerships with multiple AI companies
Craig Federighi has hinted that this could be the biggest upgrade since Siri launched. The company is exploring partnerships not just with Google, but also OpenAI and Anthropic, as part of a new "second-generation" strategy.
They're aiming to make Siri a more personal assistant as part of their "Apple Intelligence" initiative, but they're taking their time—prioritizing security and reliability over rushing things out, with a target launch in 2026.