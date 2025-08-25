Apple may supercharge Siri with Google's Gemini AI

Apple is exploring partnerships with multiple AI companies

Craig Federighi has hinted that this could be the biggest upgrade since Siri launched. The company is exploring partnerships not just with Google, but also OpenAI and Anthropic, as part of a new "second-generation" strategy.

They're aiming to make Siri a more personal assistant as part of their "Apple Intelligence" initiative, but they're taking their time—prioritizing security and reliability over rushing things out, with a target launch in 2026.