Apple's AI health coach likely to debut with new watches
What's the story
Apple is expected to unveil its revamped Health app, complete with an AI health coach, as early as next month. The update was originally slated for iOS 26.4 but got delayed. Now, with the new Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 set to debut soon, speculation is rife about the potential launch of these features alongside the new hardware.
Past precedents
Apple's tradition of September software reveals
Apple has a history of unveiling software features in September, even when they don't require the latest hardware.
For instance, Low Power Mode in watchOS 9, Sleep Apnea detection in watchOS 11, and Hypertension notifications in watchOS 26 were all revealed during September Apple events.
This pattern makes it highly likely that Apple will unveil its upgraded Health app next month.
Uncertain launch
Project Mulberry's uncertain debut
Despite the likelihood of a September reveal, it's not guaranteed that Project Mulberry will make its debut at the upcoming keynote.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had previously said that the new Health app upgrades might not be revealed during WWDC27.
The Apple Health app is getting a range of new AI features that were originally planned for a comprehensive health coach service internally dubbed "Mulberry" that was scaled back.
App upgrades
Enhancements in the Apple Health app
The upcoming update for the Apple Health app will bring improved blood sugar-related tracking and camera-based workout monitoring.
A major part of this upgrade is a new design for the Health app, making it easier to understand all the data.
Despite initial plans for a standalone Health+ service with videos from doctors, Apple has decided to integrate these features into the regular Health app experience instead.