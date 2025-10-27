iPhone 18 series could feature up to 16GB RAM: Report

Apple 's upcoming iPhone 18 series could get a major memory upgrade, The Bell reported. The tech giant is said to be working on boosting the RAM of all models in the new lineup by as much as 50% over current models. This would mean that every variant of the iPhone 18 series could come with at least 12GB of RAM, and possibly even up to 16GB in some high-end versions.

Strategy shift Current iPhone Pro lineup has 12GB RAM The current iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, comes with 12GB of RAM. This is a major upgrade from the previous generation's 8GB. The upgrade was mainly due to the increasing hardware needs of on-device AI features. However, the standard iPhone 17 still has only 8GB of RAM, creating a disparity between base and Pro models.

Supplier negotiations Apple asks Samsung to ramp up LPDDR5X chip production To meet demand for iPhone 18 models, Apple has reportedly asked its main RAM supplier, Samsung, to increase production of LPDDR5X chips. These modules were launched in 2024 and are currently available in 12GB and 16GB variants. The move indicates that the tech giant may soon phase out the 8GB RAM model. Apple is also said to be in talks with SK Hynix and Micron for extra memory supplies ahead of mass production.