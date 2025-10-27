Gemini Canvas can now turn your text into presentation slides

Gemini Canvas reads your content, breaks it up into logical slides, and adds design templates plus visuals to make things look sharp. You can export everything straight to Google Slides for easy edits and group work. No more building each slide from scratch—just upload and go.

There's support for complex math too, thanks to enhanced LaTeX rendering.

Right now, this feature is rolling out to Gemini Advanced (Google One AI Premium) subscribers, with wider access coming soon (free users may get a lighter version).

With seamless Slides export and smart formula handling, Gemini Canvas now matches tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity for anyone who wants fast, good-looking presentations.