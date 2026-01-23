Apple might team up with Google to boost Siri's AI
Technology
Apple is in talks with Google to use its cloud tech for a smarter version of Siri.
This new Siri could chat more naturally, create images, and handle tasks right on your device.
Just a heads-up: this is different from the spring iOS 26.4 update, which is said to include an AI-powered Siri.
Why Apple's looking outside for help
With a global RAM shortage making things tricky, Apple's exploring partnerships with cloud giants like Google and Alibaba.
The idea? Get enough processing power without putting all their eggs in one basket.
It's part of Apple's bigger plan—led by Craig Federighi—to push AI forward through smart partnerships and careful investments.