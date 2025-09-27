Apple seeks dismissal of class action lawsuit over Siri delays

Apple has moved to dismiss a class action lawsuit, filed after the company announced that it was delaying the launch of its "more personalized Siri," which was first teased at WWDC 2024. The company argues that the case is based on complaints about the timing of just two Siri-related features: Personal Context Awareness and In-App Actions. Apple maintains that these were postponed to meet its high-quality standards and that such a delay cannot justify the claims made in the lawsuit.

Defense strategy Plaintiffs still using iPhone 16 models: Apple Apple has also defended itself by saying that the plaintiffs in the lawsuit have not claimed their iPhone 16 models are defective. The company notes that all plaintiffs are still using their devices and will get the remaining features "at no additional cost" through software updates next year. Further, Apple emphasizes that the plaintiffs do not specify which statements or advertisements they relied on when purchasing their devices.

Feature showcase Apple lists features already delivered under 'Apple Intelligence' banner In its defense, Apple also highlights the features that have already been delivered under the Apple Intelligence banner. The company points to over 20 such features that have been released since last fall, including Writing Tools, Smart Replies, Genmoji, and Image Playground. These updates are described as "groundbreaking and transformative," showing Apple's consistent delivery on its promises.