Google introduces custom reports in NotebookLM for smarter decision-making
Technology
Google just rolled out Custom Reports in its NotebookLM tool, aiming to help executives cut through information overload.
Instead of sifting through endless earnings calls and market research, users get smart, context-aware formats—think board presentations or strategic memos—tailored to what they actually need.
AI-driven report generation
NotebookLM's AI analyzes your content and suggests the best way to present it, whether you're prepping for a merger or sizing up the competition.
It can turn raw data into clear policy briefs or explainers, adjusting tone and detail for different audiences.
With source citations built in, these reports are designed to make decision-making smoother—and a lot less stressful.