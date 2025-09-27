Apple is using ChatGPT-like app to test new Siri features

Apple is testing a ChatGPT-style app, reportedly known internally as "Veritas," as part of its efforts to revamp Siri , according to Bloomberg. The company hopes the new and improved version of its voice assistant will be able to handle more complex tasks. The development comes as Apple explores partnerships with AI industry leaders such as Google, amid CEO Tim Cook 's emphasis on the need for Apple to excel in AI technology.

Internal testing Veritas can manage multiple conversations, reference past chats Veritas (Latin for "truth") is being used by Apple's AI division to test new Siri features. These include searching personal data, such as songs and emails, or performing in-app actions like editing photos. The app mimics other popular AI chatbots, enabling users to manage multiple conversations on different topics, reference past chats, and engage in extended back-and-forth exchanges.

System testing App also testing new underlying system 'Linwood' The Veritas app is also being used to test a new underlying system, 'Linwood.' This system blends Apple's in-house large language models with a third-party model. The company has no plans to release this app publicly at the moment. However, it marks a major step in Apple's ambitious effort to redefine its future in artificial intelligence (AI).

Launch delay New Siri expected by March 2026 The launch of the new Siri has been delayed due to technical challenges. The assistant was originally scheduled for a spring release but was pushed back after engineering issues caused features to fail up to a third of the time. The revamped assistant is now expected as early as March 2026. It is hoped that the new version will perform tasks that current versions cannot, such as acting on what's displayed on a user's screen and enabling smoother device navigation.