AI could take over 40% of jobs by 2030: Altman
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks AI is about to shake up the job market in a big way.
After receiving the Axel Springer Award, he shared that AI could automate 30-40% of today's work tasks—meaning a lot of jobs might change or even disappear.
Looking ahead, Altman believes that by 2030, AI could begin to exhibit superintelligent capabilities and start making scientific discoveries that humans can't.
Altman urges people to adapt to AI's impact
Altman's advice? Focus on learning new skills—and more importantly, get good at "learning how to learn."
He's optimistic about AI aligning with human values and sees it as a tool for good, not just risk.
OpenAI is also working on new hardware to make AI part of daily life and totally transform how we use computers.