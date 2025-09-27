AI could take over 40% of jobs by 2030: Altman Technology Sep 27, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks AI is about to shake up the job market in a big way.

After receiving the Axel Springer Award, he shared that AI could automate 30-40% of today's work tasks—meaning a lot of jobs might change or even disappear.

Looking ahead, Altman believes that by 2030, AI could begin to exhibit superintelligent capabilities and start making scientific discoveries that humans can't.