iOS 26.4 to bring these enhancements to your iPhone

Apple is gearing up to release its latest software update, iOS 26.4, for iPhones . The company has released the first release candidate (RC) build of the update and shared detailed notes about what's new in this version. The upcoming update will bring a host of enhancements including Playlist Playground and Concerts in Apple Music, eight new emojis, and other features aimed at improving user experience on iPhones.

Music enhancements Major improvements to Apple Music The iOS 26.4 update will bring some major improvements to Apple Music. The Playlist Playground (beta) feature will create a playlist based on your description, complete with a title, description, and tracklist. Meanwhile, the Concerts feature will help you discover local shows by artists in your library and recommend new artists based on your listening habits.

Additional features Ambient Music widget for sleep, chill, productivity, wellbeing The iOS 26.4 update also brings Offline Music Recognize in Control Center, which identifies songs without an internet connection and delivers results automatically when you're back online. Another interesting addition is the Ambient Music widget for Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing that brings curated playlists to the Home Screen. Full-screen backgrounds will also be added to album and playlist pages for a more immersive experience.

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User experience Accessibility enhancements in iOS 26.4 The iOS 26.4 update also brings some accessibility enhancements. The Reduce Bright Effects setting minimizes bright flashes when tapping on elements like buttons, while Subtitle and Caption settings are now available from the captions icon while viewing media. Plus, users sensitive to screen motion can use the Reduce Motion setting to reliably reduce Liquid Glass animations. The update also introduces eight new emojis including an orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, and distorted face in the emoji keyboard.

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