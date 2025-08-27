Apple partners with Jio to bring RCS messaging to iPhones
Apple has struck its first Indian telecom partnership with Reliance Jio to enable Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging on iPhones.
For the first time, Jio users will be able to send iMessage-style texts—with high-res photos and videos—over WiFi or mobile data, all at no extra cost.
The move is set to shake up India's messaging scene, which has long been dominated by WhatsApp.
What's in it for Apple, Jio?
Jio's massive user base (over 494 million!) could help RCS catch on fast, giving people features like read receipts and easy file sharing that rival popular chat apps.
This partnership also marks a big shift for Apple toward making its platform more open, after years of holding back on RCS support.
Meanwhile, other Indian telecoms like Airtel are still hesitant about joining in due to concerns about spam messages.