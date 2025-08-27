Apple partners with Jio to bring RCS messaging to iPhones Technology Aug 27, 2025

Apple has struck its first Indian telecom partnership with Reliance Jio to enable Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging on iPhones.

For the first time, Jio users will be able to send iMessage-style texts—with high-res photos and videos—over WiFi or mobile data, all at no extra cost.

The move is set to shake up India's messaging scene, which has long been dominated by WhatsApp.