Google Gemini 2.5 flash image can keep your characters consistent

Pricing and partnerships

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image costs about $0.039 per image, with bulk pricing at $30 per million tokens.

Google is teaming up with OpenRouter.ai and fal.ai to open up access for millions of developers working on generative media projects.

Plus, every AI-edited image gets an invisible SynthID watermark to help prove it's authentic and original.

Developers also get a smoother build mode in Google AI Studio, making it easier to test and launch creative apps using these new tools.