Google Gemini 2.5 flash image can keep your characters consistent
Google just rolled out Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (nicknamed "nano-banana"), a major upgrade to its AI image tool.
This version lets you blend and restyle multiple photos, keep characters looking the same across scenes, and make edits—like blurring backgrounds or changing poses—just by describing what you want.
Pricing and partnerships
Gemini 2.5 Flash Image costs about $0.039 per image, with bulk pricing at $30 per million tokens.
Google is teaming up with OpenRouter.ai and fal.ai to open up access for millions of developers working on generative media projects.
Plus, every AI-edited image gets an invisible SynthID watermark to help prove it's authentic and original.
Developers also get a smoother build mode in Google AI Studio, making it easier to test and launch creative apps using these new tools.