Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce just got engaged, sharing the happy news on Instagram with sweet photos surrounded by flowers.
The standout moment? Taylor's sparkling engagement ring, which Travis designed together with jeweler Kindred Lubeck.
The ring and the couple
The ring features an Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond, designed in collaboration with Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry.
Their relationship first made headlines back in October 2023 after they were seen together at an SNL afterparty.
Fun fact: it all started when Travis planned to give Taylor a friendship bracelet—a cute beginning for their now-official love story!