Asteroid Ryugu's samples reveal secrets of our planet's beginnings
Scientists just found minerals in microscopic grains from asteroid Ryugu that formed from processes dating back over 4.7 billion years ago—meaning they predate our planet.
Using high-tech X-ray imaging, the team spotted rare minerals (including one not found on Earth) in samples brought back by Japan's Hayabusa2 mission.
These minerals survived almost unchanged since the very start of our solar system.
Minerals might help us understand how Earth got water and life
Studying Ryugu's ancient minerals helps us piece together what the early solar system was like, and even hints at how water and life-building molecules might have arrived on Earth.
Next up: scientists will compare Ryugu's samples with those from asteroid Bennu to learn more about how space rocks shaped our planet's story.