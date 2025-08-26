Next Article
This robot can now play badminton, thanks to AI
ANYmal, a four-legged robot from ETH Zurich, just learned to play badminton using advanced AI.
With its two cameras, it tracks and predicts the shuttlecock's path—so it can actually rally at the level of a young kid.
It moves on its own and reacts in real time, which is a big leap for robot sports skills.
The robot's other uses and future prospects
ANYmal's recent upgrades have boosted its agility and balance—not just for games, but also for tricky stuff like parkour or tough terrain.
Beyond sports, it already works in places like power plants to spot gas leaks (though it costs about $150,000 right now).
As tech improves, you might see robots like ANYmal showing up in training centers or industrial jobs too.