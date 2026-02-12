Apple patches critical zero-day flaw exploited in sophisticated attacks

Risk assessment

Google Threat Analysis Group discovered the flaw

Apple's security bulletin warns that an attacker with memory write capability might be able to execute arbitrary code on affected devices. The company is aware of reports that this flaw, along with CVE-2025-14174 and CVE-2025-43529 flaws fixed in December, were exploited in the same incidents. Google Threat Analysis Group discovered CVE-2026-20700 and reported it to Apple.