Apple Pay gets new features to make payments more convenient
What's the story
Apple has announced a bunch of new features for its popular payment service, Apple Pay. The updates are aimed at improving the user experience and making transactions more convenient. One of the key enhancements is a revamped checkout interface in iOS 27, which simplifies card switching during online and app-based purchases. You can now swipe between cards on the main Apple Pay checkout screen or tap on a card to view all your available options.
Rewards partnership
Use American Express Membership Rewards for online purchases
Apple has partnered with American Express to let users pay with their rewards points.
When shopping online or in-app using an American Express card, a new "Use Rewards" option will appear along with the available Membership Rewards points balance.
Users can apply these points toward all or part of their purchase during the Apple Pay checkout process.
Shopping enhancement
'Tap to Share' feature for in-store shopping
Apple is also introducing a new "Tap to Share" feature with iOS 27, which integrates with Apple Pay for in-store shopping.
The feature will allow customers to connect their iPhones with those of participating merchants for a more personalized and faster purchase experience.
It enables secure sharing of information like email and other contact details, shipping address, loyalty rewards information, etc. making the whole process smoother.
Retail expansion
Walmart to accept Apple Pay
In a major move, Walmart has announced that it will start accepting Apple Pay.
The rollout has already begun in Arkansas and is expected to reach all stores across the United States by the end of this year.
This development marks a significant step toward wider acceptance of contactless payments in retail spaces.