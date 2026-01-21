Apple Pay will initially offer a 'tap-to-pay' feature in India

Apple Pay is coming to India: Here's what it'll offer

By Mudit Dube 02:06 pm Jan 21, 202602:06 pm

What's the story

Apple is gearing up to launch its digital payments service, Apple Pay, in India by the end of 2026. The mobile payment service and digital wallet allows you to make contactless purchases in stores, apps, and online using your Apple devices. It is beneficial because it uses tokenization to keep your actual card details hidden from merchants while providing a faster, one-tap checkout verified by your Face ID or Touch ID.