Apple Mac Studio with high-end M5 chips coming
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch an updated version of the Mac Studio later this year. The new model will be powered by M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, marking a long-awaited refresh from the current version that was released in early 2025 with an M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip. The upcoming update is expected to be a chip-focused refresh rather than a major design overhaul.
Launch timeline
Mac Studio with M5 Ultra 'due this year'
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has confirmed that the M5 Ultra version of Mac Studio is "due this year." The launch was initially expected around WWDC but got delayed due to a memory crisis. Despite the delay, the wait should be over soon, as Apple plans to stick with its existing design and just upgrade the chips in this new model.
Future plans
Apple to skip M6 Ultra chip
Looking ahead to 2028, Apple has more interesting changes in store for the Mac Studio. The company is said to be working on an M7 Ultra model, skipping all high-end chips with the M6 family. This means there will be a base M6 but no Pro, Max, or Ultra versions. Gurman also said that Apple is working on internal changes to improve thermal performance as the machine takes on more demanding AI workloads.
Design speculation
Potential design refresh for M7 Ultra model
While there's no word on a major redesign, Gurman has hinted that the M7 Ultra model could get a design refresh. However, he also noted that Apple usually keeps its desktop designs unchanged for years. The company is also said to be working on a better heatsink to improve thermal performance as it takes on more demanding on-device AI workloads.