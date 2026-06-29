Apple Mac Studio with high-end M5 chips coming

Future plans

Apple to skip M6 Ultra chip

Looking ahead to 2028, Apple has more interesting changes in store for the Mac Studio. The company is said to be working on an M7 Ultra model, skipping all high-end chips with the M6 family. This means there will be a base M6 but no Pro, Max, or Ultra versions. Gurman also said that Apple is working on internal changes to improve thermal performance as the machine takes on more demanding AI workloads.