Foldable iPhone to OLED iPad mini: Apple's 2026 product lineup

Apple is said to be gearing up for a major product launch spree in 2026. The tech giant has a number of innovative products lined up across all categories, including a new Mac external display, an Apple Home Hub, and a redesigned MacBook Pro. The company is also expected to introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone and a more affordable entry-level MacBook.

Display innovation Apple to launch new Mac external displays Apple is expected to launch one or two new Mac external displays early next year. The upcoming models will be 27-inch in size and are likely to feature mini-LED panels. They are also expected to come with an A19 Pro chip, an upgrade from the current Studio Display's A13 Bionic processor.

Smart innovation A smart assistant for your home Apple is also said to be working on a new product, dubbed the 'HomePad,' which will come with a 7-inch display and a new OS called homeOS. The device is expected to offer granular controls over smart homes and serve as an excellent smart assistant. It will be powered by the A18 chip, making it an Apple version of Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show.

Design overhaul MacBook Pro to get a major redesign The 2026 MacBook Pro will be thinner and sport an OLED display for the first time. There are also rumors of a touchscreen and possible 5G cellular support. If these plans come to fruition, 2026 could be a watershed year for the MacBook Pro. It will also be powered by Apple's M6 family of chips, likely its first 2nm processor.

Product expansion Apple's 1st foldable iPhone and affordable MacBook Along with the iPhone Air, Apple is also said to be working on another major iPhone innovation, the iPhone Fold. This tablet-style foldable device will have a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. It will likely use Touch ID instead of Face ID and be made from a titanium frame. Meanwhile, Apple is also expected to launch an entry-level MacBook with an A18 Pro chip and a 13-inch display at a starting price of $699 (roughly ₹57,300).