Apple plans new smart home devices: Here's what's coming
What's the story
Apple's ambitious plans for home automation updates and new product launches powered by Siri AI will take a while to materialize. The first phase of this roadmap will kick off in 2026 with updates to the HomePod and Apple TV. However, some highly anticipated products like the robotic arm accessory for the Home Hub could be delayed until as late as 2028.
Launch details
Home Hub will be a new product
The Home Hub, a key part of Apple's new AI push, is also expected to make its debut in 2026. The device will be a standalone display that can be attached to different mounts like speakers, wall mounts, and articulating arms. This suggests an Apple Home-focused release cycle or event could take place in the fall of this year.
Product enhancements
Apple TV and HomePod mini to get AI integrations
The upcoming Apple TV is likely to support Apple Intelligence in some capacity and may come with a new Siri Remote. Meanwhile, the HomePod mini will also get access to Siri AI, which is expected to be its only major feature update. These updates are part of Apple's larger strategy to integrate more AI capabilities into its product lineup.
Future tech
Robotic arm accessory for Home Hub delayed until 2028
The robotic arm accessory for the Home Hub, which could come with an upgraded AI-focused version of the tablet device, is not expected until 2027 or 2028. The device has always been more of a long-term vision, with its Pixar Lamp-like design still in early testing.