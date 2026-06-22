Home Hub, a key part of Apple's new AI push, is expected to make its debut in 2026

Apple plans new smart home devices: Here's what's coming

By Mudit Dube 10:36 am Jun 22, 202610:36 am

What's the story

Apple's ambitious plans for home automation updates and new product launches powered by Siri AI will take a while to materialize. The first phase of this roadmap will kick off in 2026 with updates to the HomePod and Apple TV. However, some highly anticipated products like the robotic arm accessory for the Home Hub could be delayed until as late as 2028.