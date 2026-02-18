Apple Podcasts will soon let you watch shows Technology Feb 18, 2026

Apple Podcasts is rolling out a video feature this spring, letting you watch or listen to shows in one app.

You'll be able to switch between video and audio, download episodes for offline viewing, and get smooth streaming that adapts to your connection.

The feature's in beta now on iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4—with a wider release coming later this spring.