Apple Podcasts will soon let you watch shows
Apple Podcasts is rolling out a video feature this spring, letting you watch or listen to shows in one app.
You'll be able to switch between video and audio, download episodes for offline viewing, and get smooth streaming that adapts to your connection.
The feature's in beta now on iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4—with a wider release coming later this spring.
Creators can add video ads
Creators can now add video ads—including host-read ones—while keeping full creative control.
This works seamlessly with existing Apple Podcasts tools and won't mess with follower counts or downloads.
Big hosting platforms like Acast, ART19, Omny Studio, and SiriusXM are already on board with the new tech.
Competing with YouTube and Spotify
Video podcasts will show up in your personalized recommendations and curated lists on the New tab and Category pages—making it easier to discover fresh content.
With these updates, Apple is clearly stepping up its game against YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix for podcast fans.