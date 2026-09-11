iPhone prices jump sharply in India after Apple's new launches

The iPhone 17, which was launched at ₹82,900, now costs ₹99,900, an increase of ₹17,000.

The iPhone Air has also seen a price hike from its previous tag of ₹1,19,900 to the current cost of ₹1,49,900, an increase of ₹30,000.

These changes were introduced shortly after Apple unveiled its new models during the "Surprise and Shine" event.