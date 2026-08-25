Apple readies Mac mini built for AI with M5, M6
Apple's about to drop a refreshed Mac mini, the first update in almost two years.
This new version, tested with speedy M5 and M6 chips, is built for AI tasks right on your desk.
The launch could happen any day now, possibly even before the big iPhone event on September 9.
Apple set to unveil foldable iPhone
Apple's rolling out this upgrade following recent Mac mini delivery delays caused by chip shortages.
But that's just the start: their September event should also reveal the iPhone 18 Pro lineup (including Apple's first foldable phone), AirPods 5, next-gen Apple Watches with minor changes, including upgrades to fitness tracking and a ceramic-case option for Series 12 models, and an iPad mini with an OLED screen due to arrive by the end of October.
Apple is on track to debut its first-ever smart home device with a screen this year, which will rely on facial recognition to identify users and display personalized content, and updates for Apple TV and HomePod mini in the pipeline.