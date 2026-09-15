Apple readies new Macs, iPads for its next product wave
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for a busy product cycle beyond the recently launched iPhone 18 Pro and foldable iPhone Duo. The tech giant is said to be working on a new range of products, including Macs, iPads, smart-home hardware, and accessories with updated versions. Some of these products could launch by the end of this year while others may follow in early 2027.
Development focus
Apple focusing on 2 main areas in product development
The information comes from a report by Mark Gurman for Bloomberg, which says Apple is focusing on two main areas in its product development.
The first is bringing its latest chips and Apple Intelligence capabilities to more devices. The second is making major hardware changes to products that have remained largely unchanged.
However, some products are still in development, so launch dates and specifications could change.
Product refresh
HomePod mini and Apple TV are likely to get updates
The first updates from Apple are likely to be refreshed versions of the HomePod mini and Apple TV.
Both devices are said to be in testing with a new chip that would enable Apple's revamped Siri AI capabilities.
Despite these changes, their external designs are expected to remain largely similar.
The HomePod mini was launched back in 2020.
Smart-home innovation
New smart-home hub with display in the works
Apple is also said to be working on a new smart-home hub, which would be a major departure from its existing hardware.
The device is expected to feature a square display and run on a new operating system. It could be placed on a speaker base or mounted on the wall.
Reported features include video calling and facial recognition for personalized user experiences.
Mac upgrades
Major changes coming to Mac lineup
The Mac lineup is said to be getting some of the biggest changes.
Apple is reportedly working on high-end MacBook Pro models with OLED touchscreens, a major departure for the notebook range.
These machines are expected to be powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max processors.
Along with these models, a 14-inch entry-level MacBook Pro with an M6 chip is also in development.
Device updates
iPads will also get significant upgrades
The iPad range is also set for a major refresh. A new iPad mini and the next iPad Air could get OLED displays for the first time.
The iPad Pro is likely to get a processor upgrade, with Apple testing a vapor-chamber cooling system designed to help maintain performance under sustained workloads.
The next MacBook Air will reportedly stick with the current 13-inch and 15-inch designs but upgrade to an M6 chip.
Tech integration
Entry-level iPad will also get an upgrade
The entry-level iPad is also due for an upgrade. Its faster processor is expected to bring support for Apple Intelligence and the new Siri experience to Apple's more affordable tablet.
The standard iPhone 18 is said to be moving from Apple's traditional fall launch window to spring, with the A20 chip likely being its main upgrade.