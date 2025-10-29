Next Article
Apple releases 400K image dataset to boost AI editing tools
Technology
Apple has released the Pico-Banana-400K dataset, packed with 400,000 real and AI-edited images to help researchers make smarter, text-guided image editing tools.
It's free for non-commercial research on GitHub and indicates Apple's continued commitment to advancing AI, even though building their own models has been challenging.
Dataset sorts edits into categories like style changes and lighting tweaks
Built on OpenImages, Pico-Banana-400K sorts edits into categories like style changes and lighting tweaks.
It includes simple one-step edits, multi-step edit sequences, and preference pairs—basically giving AI more ways to learn what people actually want when they ask for edits.
With diverse examples and a focus on real-world interactions, it's designed to help future AI models better understand complex requests.