Apple removes Russian government-backed Max from App Store over sanctions
Apple just removed the Russian government-backed Max messenger app from the App Store, saying it was removed to comply with sanctions.
Max is made by VK, whose CEO has been under US UK and E.U. sanctions since 2022.
The move means new downloads and updates are blocked, though people who already have the app can still use it for now.
Max mandatory in Russian state institutions
Max isn't just any chat app: it's required for Russian schools, state companies, and civil servants.
Despite being promoted as "secure," it lacks end-to-end encryption and keeps user data only in Russia.
The ban is part of a bigger trend: Apple (and Google) have been removing apps tied to sanctioned Russian groups.
In response, developers are reportedly trying to sneak their apps back in by disguising them under different names.