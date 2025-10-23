Apple removes controversial dating apps Tea, TeaOnHer from App Store

Apple has removed two controversial dating safety apps, Tea and TeaOnHer, from its App Store. The move was first reported by Appfigures, an app store intelligence provider. The firm noted that the apps were pulled from all markets on Tuesday but still remain available on Google Play . Apple confirmed the removal of both apps to TechCrunch, citing violations of its content moderation and user privacy standards.

Reason for removal User complaints, negative reviews led to apps' removal Apple also pointed to a high number of user complaints and negative reviews as a reason for the apps' removal. These included allegations of minors' personal information being shared on these platforms. The tech giant said it had informed the developers about these issues, but they were not addressed in time.

Policy breach Violations of Apple's App Review Guidelines Apple specifically cited violations of its App Review Guidelines 1.2, 5.1.2, and 5.6 in the case of Tea and TeaOnHer. These rules require apps with user-generated content to provide reporting and blocking features, as well as remove objectionable content. They also prohibit the use or sharing of someone's personal information without permission and excessive customer reports that violate Apple's Developer Code of Conduct.

App details Controversy surrounding tea Tea, which gained popularity this year, was marketed as a dating safety tool for women. The app encouraged users to share details about men on dating apps, including personal information and reviews. However, many men criticized the app for invading their privacy and questioned whether such information sharing could be considered defamation.