Apple removes controversial dating apps Tea, TeaOnHer from App Store
What's the story
Apple has removed two controversial dating safety apps, Tea and TeaOnHer, from its App Store. The move was first reported by Appfigures, an app store intelligence provider. The firm noted that the apps were pulled from all markets on Tuesday but still remain available on Google Play. Apple confirmed the removal of both apps to TechCrunch, citing violations of its content moderation and user privacy standards.
Reason for removal
User complaints, negative reviews led to apps' removal
Apple also pointed to a high number of user complaints and negative reviews as a reason for the apps' removal. These included allegations of minors' personal information being shared on these platforms. The tech giant said it had informed the developers about these issues, but they were not addressed in time.
Policy breach
Violations of Apple's App Review Guidelines
Apple specifically cited violations of its App Review Guidelines 1.2, 5.1.2, and 5.6 in the case of Tea and TeaOnHer. These rules require apps with user-generated content to provide reporting and blocking features, as well as remove objectionable content. They also prohibit the use or sharing of someone's personal information without permission and excessive customer reports that violate Apple's Developer Code of Conduct.
App details
Controversy surrounding tea
Tea, which gained popularity this year, was marketed as a dating safety tool for women. The app encouraged users to share details about men on dating apps, including personal information and reviews. However, many men criticized the app for invading their privacy and questioned whether such information sharing could be considered defamation.
Security concerns
Data breaches and user privacy concerns
Tea suffered a data breach this summer, with hackers accessing 72,000 images, including 3,000 selfies and photo IDs for account verification. A rival app called TeaOnHer was launched later but faced similar security issues, exposing users' personal information such as government IDs and selfies. Despite these controversies, Appfigures reported that Tea had 6.1 million lifetime downloads and $5 million in gross revenue while TeaOnHer had 2.2 million downloads without in-app purchases.