Can cholesterol drugs help prevent dementia? New study says yes
Technology
A huge new study (over a million people!) found that having genes linked to lower "bad" cholesterol—like the kind statins and ezetimibe target—might also mean a lower chance of getting dementia.
Researchers used genetic data to separate out lifestyle factors, showing that these cholesterol-lowering pathways could help protect your brain, possibly by improving blood flow and reducing artery buildup, as suggested by researchers.
What this means for you
The takeaway: starting cholesterol control early and keeping it up might actually help prevent dementia later on.
Scientists are now calling for clinical trials to see if meds like statins can really make a difference for brain health—not just heart health—in the future.