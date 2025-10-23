Can cholesterol drugs help prevent dementia? New study says yes Technology Oct 23, 2025

A huge new study (over a million people!) found that having genes linked to lower "bad" cholesterol—like the kind statins and ezetimibe target—might also mean a lower chance of getting dementia.

Researchers used genetic data to separate out lifestyle factors, showing that these cholesterol-lowering pathways could help protect your brain, possibly by improving blood flow and reducing artery buildup, as suggested by researchers.